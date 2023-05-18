Premier League: Six managers shortlisted for best managers award

The Premier League has shortlisted six managers who will compete for the best manager award for the 2022/23 season. Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Roberto Zerbi, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe and Marco Silva are managers whose names are shortlisted for the best award by the Premier League.

The Premier League disclosed that fans, have until 12:00 BST on Monday, 22 May to choose their favourite manager by voting.

The votes from the public will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced on Tuesday 30 May.

Premier League on their website also made the analysis of each of these managers:

Mikel Arteta (ARS)

P36 W25 D6 L5 GF83 GA42 GD+41

What a season for Arteta’s Arsenal, who have recovered from missing out on the top four last term to challenge for a first PL title since 2003/04. One more win will equal their club record for most in a top-flight campaign, while they have already qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Roberto De Zerbi (BHA)

P28 W13 D6 L9 GF55 GA40 GD+15

Having taken charge in October, the Italian has stamped his mark on Brighton & Hove Albion, playing some brilliant football and challenging for a top-six finish, beating Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool along the way.

Unai Emery (AVL)

P23 W14 D3 L6 GF37 GA24 GD+13

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fantastic return to the PL, taking charge of an Aston Villa side who were in the bottom five but are now flying high in eighth and seeking to qualify for European competition next season.

Pep Guardiola (MCI)

P35 W27 D4 L4 GF92 GA31 GD+61

Guardiola is in the running to become only the second manager in PL history, after Sir Alex Ferguson, to win as many as four Barclays Manager of the Season awards. His Manchester City side are on track for an historic treble.

Eddie Howe (NEW)

P35 W18 D12 L5 GF63 GA31 GD+32

Having helped Newcastle United away from the relegation zone to finish 11th last season, Howe has taken his team to the lofty heights of third, putting them on course for their best PL finish since 2002/03 and losing only five times all season.

Marco Silva (FUL)

P36 W15 D6 L15 GF52 GA49 GD+3

Having been promoted for 2022/23, Silva’s Fulham have racked up 51 points and are on target for a top-half finish, which is all the more impressive given their top scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic, has missed over a third of the campaign.

Oladimeji Adeoye

