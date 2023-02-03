Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford have both been voted the best manager and player of the month for January.

January saw Arsenal pick up seven points from nine during a tricky run of fixtures, which began with a goalless draw against Newcastle United before triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by a 2-0 margin.

Then, Eddie Nketiah’s last-gasp goal sealed a 3-2 win against Manchester United at the Emirates to restore a five-point cushion at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta had this to say:

“I don’t think we did, I think we used that time really well. We were lucky not to have some big problems in that period, and the team responded by winning a lot of games.

“It’s difficult to choose the best moment because we had some big ones, but obviously the game that we won away at Spurs was a key one.”

Marcus Rashford after receiving the award:

“The last month couldn’t have gone better for me. On a personal note, it’s the first time I’ve won these awards together and hopefully not the last. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, my family, and the fans for helping me to win these awards.”