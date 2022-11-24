Manchester City have announced that manager Pep Guardiola has extended his contract until 2025 with the club. The 51 years old Spaniard signed a new two-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that ties him to the Etihad until 2025. Pep, who is currently in his seventh season with the Citizens joined the club in 2016 and has been terrific for the club with 11 major trophies. His counterpart Jürgen just extended his deal with Liverpool until 2026 a development that will guarantee more years of rivalry.

Confirming the news, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organization, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger, and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

And Guardiola spoke of his delight at remaining City manager until the summer of 2025.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” he said.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as good as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be astonishing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one, I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together, and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”