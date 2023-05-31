JUST IN: Two PDP Senators Resign 2 Days After Tinubu’s Inauguration 

Two Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senators Mathew Urhogide and Ayo Akinyelure have resigned from the party.

The notice of their resignations was contained in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and read during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Senator Urhogide represents Edo South Senatorial District in the red chamber while Senator Akinyelure represents Ondo Central Senatorial District.

In the letter, Senator Urhogide said his decision to resign is because of the inability of the PDP to reconcile the power struggle in the party.

He said, “I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This difficult decision arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national level and especially in my dear state, Edo State.

