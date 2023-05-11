Peoples Democratic Party Grieves

Share this post

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is grief-stricken over the death of “our National Vice Chairman (South West) and former Osun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo”.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologubagba, the PDP said Hon. Adagunodo was a very courageous leader, dedicated and fearless partyman, true democrat, brilliant lawmaker, selfless administrator and grass root mobilizer who dedicated his resources, intellect and energy towards the wellbeing of the people in line with the ideals of the PDP.

“As a Student Union Activist, two-time member of the Osun State House of Assembly, State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, PDP Osun State Chairman and later National Vice Chairman (South West) of our great Party, Hon. Adagunodo distinguished himself in all spheres as a statesman with uncommon commitment to duty.

“As the National Vice Chairman (South West), he worked tirelessly with other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great Party in the bid to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“His death is indeed a big blow which has created a huge vacuum in our Party in Osun State, the South West Zone and the national level.

“The PDP family commiserates with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; the wife, children and all members of the Adagunodo family, the Osun State Chapter of our Party and the good people of Osun State at this moment of grief.

“Our Party prays to the Almighty God to comfort the family and grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement said.