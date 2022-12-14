“Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.’” *– Matthew 16:24*

For centuries, Jesus’ birth has been celebrated in the winter. This has led to traditions built around that time of year.

English poet Christina Rossetti illustrated that atmosphere with a poem she wrote called “In the Bleak Midwinter.” This became the basis for a carol, recently named the best Christmas carol in a poll of leading choirmasters and experts.

Rossetti used the imagery of winter to picture inhospitable conditions, with “frosty wind made moan” and the earth “hard as iron.” She imagined cold temperatures with snow falling. However, this was not the environment in which the Messiah, the King of kings was born. To keep His birth in context, Rossetti described the importance of His Second Coming—“Heaven cannot hold Him,” and “Heaven and earth shall flee away when He comes to reign.”

Even though Jesus is a mighty Savior, He was willing to humble Himself to be born in a stable. He could be worshiped by cherubim but was willing to be adored by common beasts of burden. Showing their reverence, angels and archangels gathered around Him as cherubim and seraphim thronged the air.

Rossetti made this personal, wrestling with the question, “What can I give Him, poor as I am? If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb; if I were a Wise Man, I would do my part; yet what I can I give Him: give my heart.”

Give Jesus your heart. Your life. Your all.

*Reflection Question:*

Have you fully surrendered your heart to Jesus?

*Prayer*

Dear Lord Jesus, thank You for all You have done for me. I surrender my life to You. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 16