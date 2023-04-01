Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has hinted that his former teammate, Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to the club.

Recall that in recent weeks, there have been permutations that the 7-time world best footballer could be on his way back to Spain.

In a press conference yesterday, Xavi said Barcelona is a club that is dear to Messi. He, however, said ‘this is not the time to talk about his return.”

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Elche, Xavi harped on their expectations and also addressed certain issues concerning some of his players.

Xavi: “It’s difficult to know what Elche will do and with what system they come due to the change in coach. They have little to lose.”

“Messi? This is not the time to talk about his return. I talk a lot with him. It’s a topic that we are dealing with. Hopefully we can see him at Barça again. It’s the club of his life.”

“I’d love for Messi to return. It’s a topic we’re working on, but it doesn’t just depend on me. It depends on his happiness and whether he wants to return.”

“Ansu is calm and focused. He’s training very well. I understand his father, but I don’t give it importance.”

“Ansu is only 20 years old. You have to be patient. At Barça there is a lot of competition.”

“Gavi? I have no record of a campaign against him. Here he’s happy. He’s an extraordinary player with an enormous passion and he shouldn’t change that. I guess the problem is that he’s a Barça player.”

“Gavi is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. I have no doubt about that.”

“If Gavi played for another club, not just Madrid, his treatment would have been different.”

“We will try to recover as many players as possible for the next matches. It depends on the feelings of the players.”

“We have to improve in attack. We have to look more for Lewandowski.”

“I’ve been thinking about Eric as a pivot for a long time. He has a good pass, he’s aggressive, he wins duels, I think he could adapt well to there.”