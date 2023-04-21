The founding Director, Women Aid collective, WACOL, Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has reiterated the determination of WACOL, to collaborate with the Anambra state Ministry of Justice to ensure that specific laws protecting trafficked persons are made, while the perpetrators of the act are prosecuted.

She stated this when she led her group on a courtesy call on the Attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice, Anambra state, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje in her office in Awka.

Issues of human trafficking has become a source of concern in Anambra, especially with the different dimensions to the anomaly, observed in parts of the state.

According to Prof Ezeilo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, human Trafficking is an ugly phenomenon that affects both women and men and knows no borders as it affects every country of the world, either as source/ sending country, or as receiving/ destination country.

She observed that Nigeria is the most affected country in Africa and has become a source, transit and destination for trafficked persons, especially women and children.

Professor Ezeilo, observed that many Anambra people are trafficked around the world, adding that her non- governmental organization WACOL is concerned about prevention of human trafficking and unsafe migration and importantly sending a clear message of zero tolerance to traffickers.

According to her, women and children are most adversely affected by the dastardly act called Human trafficking.

The founding Director of WACOL said other areas her group specializes in include training of law officers, by equipping them with relevant skills to enable them do their job better.

She said that WACOL celebrated twenty-five years of free legal aid last year (1997 to 2022), with over sixty-two thousand indigent persons as beneficiaries.

“Judges, including lower courts- Magistrates and customary court judges, benefitted from the training program organized by WACOL across the country.

“Our non-governmental organization helps in the areas of law reforms, formulation of relevant policies and programmes for the poor and vulnerable in society.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“WACOL offers free legal aid on daily basis and that it is a major service rendered to women, children and the vulnerable in the society and organisation frowns at the violation of reproductive rights of women and adolescents,” she said.

Ezeilo commended the state Attorney-general and Commissioner for justice, Prof. Ifemeje, for her commitment and passion towards repositioning her Ministry and willingness to partner with civil society to ensure effective implementation of extant laws and capacity building for the staff of the Ministry, especially prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies.

In her speech, the Anambra Attorney General, Professor lfemeje expressed satisfaction with the Association led by Professor Ezeilo, adding that the collaboration will go a long way in improving the proficiency of law officers in the ministry and members of the state Taskforce on Human Trafficking of which the Attorney-general is the chairperson.