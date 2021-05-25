Use Your Wealth To Impact The Downtrodden, Humanity, Eze Urges Wealthy Igbos

556 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 25, 2021
Enugu – A foremost Igbo philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, has assured Nigerians of his continuous assistance to the downtrodden and engaging in programmes meant to uplift humanity in general.
Eze, who is also the Chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum Ltd, gave the assurance while receiving members of Association of Igbo Sons and Daughters (AISD), South-East Zone on Monday in Enugu.
He noted that it would be good for people to learn how to give and cater for others in order to make the world a better place.
“As long as God enables me, I will continue to give to charity and philanthropic gestures meant to uplift not just South-East or Nigeria but the entire humanity in general,’’ he assured.
On the award of “Unprecedented Philanthropy in Igbo-Land’’, Eze said that he was impressed to associate with forward looking apolitical groups and right-thinking Igbo sons and daughters as those in the AISD.
“I am very happy to hear your voice. The voice of the new generation; we ever you are I will be there to support.
“I have already accepted your plea for me to be the grand patron of the association. You are my children, and as a father I will stand by you,’’ he assured.
Earlier, Zonal Coordinator of the association, Chief Ejikeme Odumegwu, said that the new Igbo socio-cultural association, which is apolitical, was made up of right-thinking Igbo sons and daughters that want to empower the youths.
Odumegwu, who is the Owelle of Enugu, said youths’ empowerment of the association, to be rolled out soon, would be on initiatives meant to enhance their capability and quality of life where they can become chief executive officers of their lives.
In his words, “This, we intend to do through positive reinforcement and encouragement to them to acquire essential skills and financial aids.
“We do not avoid the inevitable which includes making our people realise the need to cure internal wrangling.
“Also, to build a foundation on which we can demand for our rights in our country and the world at large.
“In the course of doing our best, we saw the holder of the banner of humanitarianism, Prince Arthur Eze, the man who has done so much for the world and Africa in particular and ought to be celebrated’’.
Highlights of the meeting were presentation of an artistic portrait of Eze by Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu Foundation as well as a group photograph of the members of the association and Eze.
