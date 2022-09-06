Rafael Nadal’s hopes to run a treble this year were hampered last night when he lost to Frances Tiofoe in the US Open. The 24-year-old defeated Nadal in the four sets played 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3, in a terrific victory that has seen him reach the US Open quarter-finals for the first time. Nadal who was chasing his 23rd grand slam in history had previously withdrawn from the Wimbledon semi-final around July this year due to abdominal distress. The loss to 22nd seed Tiafoe was Nadal’s first defeat in a Grand Slam this year.

Tiofoe made it to his second quarter-final in the grand slam after the 2019 Australian Open, and will now battle Andrey Rublev after the Russian knocked out British No 1 Cameron Norrie in straight sets earlier on Monday.

Tiafoe who is through to a Grand Slam quarter-final for just the second time in his career said:

“I’m beyond happy, I’m almost in tears. I can’t believe it,” Tiafoe said on the court in his post-match interview. “He’s one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today, but I don’t know what happened.

“I came out not giving Rafa all the respect, I came out to win a tennis match in front of you guys.”

“When I first came on the scene, I felt like plenty of people had many expectations of me of how I would do and stuff like that,” the 24-year-old said. “I wasn’t ready for it, mentally I wasn’t mature enough for those moments, and these last couple of years when it hasn’t been on me, I’ve been able to develop.

“I have a great team behind me, and I’ve been putting my head down. I’m happy where I am in life in general. I’m able to do it my way, and enjoy the game I love.”

Nadal, who is scheduled to play in the Laver Cup, alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, in London from 23-25 September said he has not returned to Tennis following his loss to the American.

“I need to go back. I need to fix things, life, then I don’t know when I’m going to come back,” said the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

“I’m going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there.”

“The difference is easy: I played a bad match, and he played a good match,” said Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open titles this year.

“I was unable to hold a high level of tennis for a long time. I was not quick enough with my movements. He was able to take the ball too many times very early, so I was unable to push him back.

“Tennis is a sport of position. You need to be very, very quick and very young. I am not at that moment anymore.”

Tiofoe vs Nadal: Match Stats according to Sky sport.

18 Aces 9

4 Double Faults 9

50% 1st serve in percentage 52%

76% 1st serve win percentage 73%

60% 2nd serve win percentage 56%

4/7 Break points won 2/6

49 Total winners 33

28 Unforced errors 26

119 Total points won 110