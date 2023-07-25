UNIABUJA Sacks Two Lecturers for Sexual Harassment 

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, says the institution recently dismissed two academic staff members over allegations bordering on sexual misconduct.

The don also told our correspondent on Monday that the institution had designed a communication channel for students to report cases of sexual harassment and other unethical acts by lecturers.

The issue of sexual harassment has been recurring in Nigerian institutions with a survey conducted in 2018 by the World Bank Group’s Women revealing that 70 percent of female graduates from tertiary institutions in Nigeria were sexually harassed in school.

According to the report, the main perpetrators are classmates and lecturers.

Though the Senate had in 2021 passed a bill that randy lecturers should be subject to 21 years imprisonment, m however, most of the lecturers indicted and found guilty after the bill was passed were simply sacked.

The VC added that the varsity council also recently approved that students could assess their lecturers.