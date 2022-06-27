Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Two Liberia U-17 Managers escape after arriving in Austria

Oladimeji Adeoye

The Liberia Football Federation made a public announcement about the disappearance of two U-17 managers after witnessing a victory with the U-17 on 26 June over Vienna FC in Austria. The two managers missing are Medical manager Anthony Robert and equipment manager Alex Nelson.

They informed the public that police in Vienna, Austria have been contacted about their disappearances and will communicate back with any development.

On their Facebook page, they said:

“The Liberia Football Association announces the disappearance of the men’s under-17 medic Anthony Roberts and equipment manager Alex Nelson in Austria.

Roberts and Nelson couldn’t be found after the under-17’s 3-0 victory over First Vienna FC under-17 and under-18 on 26 June.

Police in Vienna were immediately informed by Vice President Sekou Konneh, who is head of the delegation, and Edi Schmickl and Roland Schmid, who planned the tour.”

“The public will be informed in due course.”

Liberians who reacted to this heinous development expressed how the Liberian government doesn’t treat these managers well, and they may have done this to seek a better life in Austria.

Garmai M Fromayan Said,” Nobody is stupid here! Congratulations guys for taking that great step. Next time, let the entire team escape.”

Political Cooper Said: “I stand with these guys. This is a very good decision.

May God bless them. George Weah has destroyed Liberia, we are suffering.”

