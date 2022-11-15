Two persons on Tuesday narrowly escaped death in a petrol tanker explosion at the popular Immigration Junction along Awka-Enugu Expressway in Awka, Anambra State.

The incident which occurred around 6.50am involved a tanker laden with oil with no registration number.

According to eyewitness, the speeding tanker, lost control and crashed while trying to make a u-turn at the junction.

The source said the tanker suddenly went up in flames while the driver and conductor took to their heels.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to speed.

He warned motorist to desist from over-speeding and to observe recommended speed limits.

He said, “An Unidentified driver of a Tanker laden with oil with no registration number was involved in a minor road traffic crash at Immigration Junction by Awka-Enugu Expressway today 15th, November, 2022 at about 06:50hrs.

“Two male adults were involved in the crash. None killed, none injured. Both occupants were rescued unhurt.

Meanwhile, when TNC correspondent in Awka visited the scene, the fire had been put out, with men of the State Fire Service on ground.

Corroborating the report, Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili said no life was lost in the inferno, adding that the tanker driver and his conductor fled the scene shortly after the incident.

He said, “At about 0607hrs (6:07am) of today Tuesday, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of a fallen petrol tanker fire of 45,000litres capacity.

“Immediately, we deployed our fearless and tireless Firefighters and firefighting truck to scene of fire led by myself.

“After a fierce battle with the inferno, we were able to put it out and also saved three petrol filling stations within that axis from getting affected by the fire.

“Also, the State Revenue House which is located at the Immigration Junction was saved also.

“We received assistance from men of the Nigerian Police Force, the FRSC, Civil Defence, DSS and we were able to extinguish the fire with the mixture of chemical foam compound and water,” Agbili stated.

Agbili called on people to be more careful during the dry season and endeavour to alert the Fire Service early enough, in the event of any fire emergency.

He also advised drivers of articulated vehicles, especially those conveying inflammable liquids, to always exercise caution when plying roads they are not conversant with.