Twitter user criticize Davido for calling Burna Boy”new cats”

Augustina John June 8, 2023 0
Davido Burna Boy

Users on Twitter criticize Davido for calling Burna Boy and other stars “new cats”

Several Twitter users took to their respective pages to talk about the afro beat star comment, while some blasted the star, few supported him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

Below are reactions from Twitter…

 

Irunnia_ said: “Davido is an entertainer. Things no dey boring with him. He purposely added Burna boy because he knew Burna Boy must react I am just waiting for Burna Boy to react. Everybody go collect. From Davido’s friends to his gateman even davido’s classmates in primary school go collect”

 

therealdaddymo1: “Burna Boy released Like to Party in 2012, the same year Davido came out. Kilofa disrespect”

 

TheSilvapr said: “Now wey Davido don comot Burna boy from “The Big 3″, after Wizkid and Davido, who be number 3?”

 

effizzzyy wrote: “Olamide needs to be imputed into this GOAT conversations ,it’s becoming unbecoming abeg”

 

CasiusClayy noted: “Burna Boy na lion sha no be just cat”

 

TheMahleek: “Na gorilla Davido dey call new cat??”

Augustina John

See author's posts

Share this post

More Stories

President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

Just IN: President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

Adekunle Taofeek June 8, 2023 0
Former Anambra Senator

Soludo, Others Mourn, as Former Anambra Senator Passes on

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 8, 2023 0
Opportunities for Anambra Children

Need to Create Equal Social, Educational Opportunities for Anambra Children, Now Most imperative- Mrs Soludo

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 8, 2023 0
Red Cross Donate Cash and Water Boreholes

Red Cross To Donate Cash, Water Boreholes To 500 Flood-Affected Households in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 8, 2023 0
Accountant General arrested for Fraud

Accountant General, One Other docked for N289m Fraud

Kunle Dada June 8, 2023 0
Ghana to host PanAfrican Shopping Mall

Republic of Ghana to host PanAfrican Shopping Mall

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Davido Burna Boy

Twitter user criticize Davido for calling Burna Boy”new cats”

Augustina John June 8, 2023 0
Davido Adeleke

Davido Hails Wizkid’s Success, Tags Burna Boy “New Cats”

Akaolisa Emmanuel June 8, 2023 0
President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

Just IN: President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

Adekunle Taofeek June 8, 2023 0
naira marley daughter

Naira Marley Daughter Boasts About Her Father’s Money

Augustina John June 8, 2023 0
Former Anambra Senator

Soludo, Others Mourn, as Former Anambra Senator Passes on

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 8, 2023 0