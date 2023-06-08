Twitter user criticize Davido for calling Burna Boy”new cats”

Users on Twitter criticize Davido for calling Burna Boy and other stars “new cats”

Several Twitter users took to their respective pages to talk about the afro beat star comment, while some blasted the star, few supported him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

“Wizkid and I were the first young artistes to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Asake kllling it now” – Davido pic.twitter.com/qBf5SnKg3n — BASITO (@itzbasito) June 8, 2023

Below are reactions from Twitter…

Irunnia_ said: “Davido is an entertainer. Things no dey boring with him. He purposely added Burna boy because he knew Burna Boy must react I am just waiting for Burna Boy to react. Everybody go collect. From Davido’s friends to his gateman even davido’s classmates in primary school go collect”

therealdaddymo1: “Burna Boy released Like to Party in 2012, the same year Davido came out. Kilofa disrespect”

TheSilvapr said: “Now wey Davido don comot Burna boy from “The Big 3″, after Wizkid and Davido, who be number 3?”

effizzzyy wrote: “Olamide needs to be imputed into this GOAT conversations ,it’s becoming unbecoming abeg”

CasiusClayy noted: “Burna Boy na lion sha no be just cat”

TheMahleek: “Na gorilla Davido dey call new cat??”

Share this post