Davido Hails Wizkid’s Success, Tags Burna Boy “New Cats”

The iconic Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke discusses how young people like Wizkid and himself were among the first to succeed in the entertainment business, as opposed to more recent artists like Burna Boy and others.

In a recent interview, O.B.O praised the spread and success of Afrobeats while referring to Burna Boy and other well-known musicians as “new cats.”

Before the emergence of the “new cats,” Davido and Wizkid, in his opinion, were among the first prosperous pioneers in the entertainment sector.

He also thanked Mayorkun and Asake, on whose performances in his most recent album, “Timeless,” which has received numerous certifications thanks to its millions of streams.

“Everybody knows that I was one of the first, me and Wizkid to blow up. It feels good also seeing that the news cats coming up; like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Rema, Asake, and Mayorkun,” he said.

Because Davido called other famous artists “new cats,” the interview has now elicited a range of responses.

