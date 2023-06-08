Davido Hails Wizkid’s Success, Tags Burna Boy “New Cats”

Akaolisa Emmanuel June 8, 2023 0
Davido Adeleke

The iconic Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke discusses how young people like Wizkid and himself were among the first to succeed in the entertainment business, as opposed to more recent artists like Burna Boy and others.

In a recent interview, O.B.O praised the spread and success of Afrobeats while referring to Burna Boy and other well-known musicians as “new cats.”

Before the emergence of the “new cats,” Davido and Wizkid, in his opinion, were among the first prosperous pioneers in the entertainment sector.

He also thanked Mayorkun and Asake, on whose performances in his most recent album, “Timeless,” which has received numerous certifications thanks to its millions of streams.

“Everybody knows that I was one of the first, me and Wizkid to blow up. It feels good also seeing that the news cats coming up; like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Rema, Asake, and Mayorkun,” he said.

Because Davido called other famous artists “new cats,” the interview has now elicited a range of responses.

Akaolisa Emmanuel

See author's posts

Share this post

More Stories

naira marley daughter

Naira Marley Daughter Boasts About Her Father’s Money

Augustina John June 8, 2023 0
I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

Osniff Daniel June 7, 2023 0

Abuja Fashion Week 2023: Where Style Meets Elegance

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Nigerian Celebrities

5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to try the growing Crotchet Trend

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Calm Down on billboard After 39 Weeks

“Calm Down” Still on Billboard Hot 100 Record After 39 Weeks

Augustina John June 7, 2023 2
ApeHouse´s

ApeHouse´s Upcoming Film: Close Your Eyes Tight

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Davido Burna Boy

Twitter user criticize Davido for calling Burna Boy”new cats”

Augustina John June 8, 2023 0
Davido Adeleke

Davido Hails Wizkid’s Success, Tags Burna Boy “New Cats”

Akaolisa Emmanuel June 8, 2023 0
President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

Just IN: President Bola Tinubu Meets G5 Members in Aso Rock 

Adekunle Taofeek June 8, 2023 0
naira marley daughter

Naira Marley Daughter Boasts About Her Father’s Money

Augustina John June 8, 2023 0
Former Anambra Senator

Soludo, Others Mourn, as Former Anambra Senator Passes on

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 8, 2023 0