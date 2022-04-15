Twitter User Arrested For Chasing Clout With kidnap and Rape Joke

An Alarmist, Toyosi Adesegun has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for raising a false alarm of being kidnapped and raped.

The Nigerian Twitter user who took to her Twitter account on Thursday morning, April 13, detailing where she was held hostage and raped alongside the names and phone numbers of the young men, caught the attention of many social media users.

Her tweet :

“I’m being Kidnapped guys. I’m being Raped. Number 78 Obayan street pako akoka.Lagos.”

To avert the similar case of late Miss Chinelo the Young Doctor who tweeted a few weeks ago of incurring a gunshot injury during the Kaduna-Abuja train attack and asked for prayers but was called a clout chaser for seeking attention and died eventually, many Twitter users began to reach out to Toyosi in a bid to help her.

A concerned citizen contacted the Nigerian Police and reported the alarm which led to the investigation of the case.

As the case escalated, Miss Toyosi took down her former tweet while tweeting another, now changing the narrative. It was a false alarm.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, it was revealed that the 20-year-old Toyosi Adesegun is a regular visitor of the accused young men Olamilekun Faruk, Ayanfe Ayinde, and Olusola Onipede, all male residents of 78 Obayan Street.

His statement:

“This morning she was restrained from leaving by the young men. Toyosi threatened to tweet what she tweeted as she was not allowed to leave. The young men called her bluff and she tweeted.”

“Based on the foregoing, the three men will be arraigned for wrongful restraint while Toyosi will be arraigned for giving false information.”

Like this: Like Loading...