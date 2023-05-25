Tonto Dikeh: I will always be a surgery girl

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shown desire to live long for her son, who she claims had been one of her top wishes in life.

She shared a video of herself in the gym on her Instagram page, in which she said she will always be that surgery girl but emphasized on the need to exercise her body because spending on liquor and others will amount to waste without exercise.

She said, “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to live a long life by gifting me a membership to a gym.