The Nollywood actress and ADC deputy governor candidate Tonto Dikeh took to her Facebook page to encourage parents to be proactive about the new academic session of their wards.

She said:

DEAR PARENTS / GUIDANCE, PLEASE COURAGEOUS AS SCHOOL RESUMES.

We are in critical moments and season of Back to School where our kids are expected to resume a new class.

These activities come with financial responsibility, adjustment of body system, and increase in domestic assignments.

Dear parents and guidance, as a mother and humanitarian, please be encouraged, do your best and get to work.

“These too shall soon pass”, then it becomes a great investment.

For those struggling to send Their kids back to school and pay school fees, may the Lord help you all.

For those who have already paid and made other school commitments, may the Lord sustain it.

For those praying for children in order to be under school runs and taking home assignment, may the Lord visit you soon.

May the Lord protect our children, grant them knowledge, wisdom, and understanding as they resume.

God bless our teachers.

Happy school resumption.