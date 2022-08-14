‘The king stood by his pillar and renewed the covenant in the presence of the Lord – to follow the Lord and keep his commands, regulations and decrees with all his heart and all his soul, and to obey the words of the covenant written in this book.’ 2 Chronicles 34:31 (NIV).

When Josiah read all that was in the book that Hilkiah, the priest had discovered, he behaved with enthusiasm. Josiah responded with repentance and humility and determined to follow God’s commands wholeheartedly.

This book is not simply a collection of words from God. This book is life-changing and dynamic as it works in us. The Bible is ‘living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.’ (Hebrews 4:12). With the precision of a surgeon’s knife, this book is able to slice straight to the heart of a matter revealing who we are and what we are not. It discerns what is within us – both the good and the evil.

This book demands a response. Josiah did not merely listen to the Book of the Law presented to him; he allowed it to shape his life. The commands of the law became the foundation on which he built every decision and choice thereafter.

Reading God’s Word is not enough; we must be willing to do what it says. The Book of the Law had been lost in the temple while the evil kings ruled Israel. A book hidden in a temple is no different from an unread Bible laying dust-covered upon a shelf. Both are useless until read and allowed to breathe new life into our heart.

‘Holy Spirit, please ignite in me a passion to follow the teachings of the Bible and give me wisdom and understanding as I apply them to my life. Thank you.’

How active and alive is this book in our own life? Do we merely read it, or do we seek to apply its teachings and commands to our daily life? Let’s ask the Spirit to illuminate the words of God in our heart and help us to live in a way that they mold who we are becoming.

