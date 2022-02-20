The Week In Review

NDLEA Declares Abba Kyari Wanted

The embattled and suspended former head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari has been declared wanted by the NDLEA.

According to the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi during a press briefing on Monday, Kyari is being investigated over links to a global syndicate of drug dealers.

He added that Kyari has been invited several times by the agency but has failed to honour their invitation.

Police Confirm Abba Kyari Arrest, Hand Him Over To NDLEA [Full Text]

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have confirmed the arrested of disgraced super cop DCP Abba Kyari over drug-related offences.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had on Monday indicted the former IRT leader in the trafficking of cocaine, which subsequently led to his arrest by the police.

In a statement on Monday evening, Police Deputy PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali Usman has ordered the immediate transfer of Abba Kyari and four others to the NDLEA.

Abba Kyari: NDLEA Beef Up Security At HQ Over Fear Of Attack

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reportedly tightened security at its headquarters at Gambia, Area11, Garki, Abuja.

It was gathered that the agency beefed up security over fears of attempts to free the suspended commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari and some of his men in custody.

Abba Kyari has been in the custody of the anti-narcotics agency since Monday for allegedly dealing in cocaine trafficking.

Aregbesola Dumps Oyetola Endorses Adeoti

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has thrown his weight behind the ex-secretary of Osun state government, Moshood Adeoti to become Governor.

The ex-governor media adviser, Sola Fasure on Monday explained in a statement that the governor gave his pledge of allegiance to Adeoti at Ijebu Ijesa while addressing party members and stakeholders in the state ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary on Saturday.

He also urged other party members to show their support for Adeoti in the upcoming elections.

Osun 2022: Aregbesola Tackles Tinubu, Oyetola, Akande

The longtime political relationship between the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has declined and even worsened.

This is evident as Aregbesola on Monday said Tinubu, who he had once trusted politically, betrayed him.

The former governor of Osun State on Monday lamented Tinubu’s involvement and lackadaisical attitude towards the poor governance of the incumbent Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Aregbesola accused Tinubu and former APC interim chairman and ex-governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, of foisting Oyetola on the people against the popular will.

“I Begged Oyetola For Two Years” – Aregbesola Reveals More Details Of Fight With Osun State Governor

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has opened up and revealed more details about the ongoing fight between him and the incumbent Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

According to the Minister, Oyetola is on a vengeance mission because he (Aregesola) didn’t support his gubernatorial political ambition in 2018.

Aregbesola revealed further that when he noticed Gov. Oyetola was hell-bent on destroying his legacies in Osun State as a former Governor, he sent people to him and continued begging for two years but all his pleas fell on deaf ears.

ASUU Finally Declares Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has embarked on an indefinite strike.

The academic union made its decision known at a press conference addressed by the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday.

This is coming after a serious dialogue between members of the union and representatives of the federal government.

ASUU Declares Pantami’s Professorship Illegal

The professorship of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has been declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities as illegal.

The decision was reached by the National Executive Council at a meeting held on Sunday night, while the President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, announced it at a press conference on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”