Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Third Sunday of Advent, Year A – Gaudete Sunday – Nov 11, 2022

Readings: Is 35:1-6a.10; Responsorial Psalm Ps 146:6c-7.8-9a.9bc-10(R.cf.Is 35:4); James 5:7-10; Gospel Mat 11:2-11.

Theme: The Imperative of Christ’s Coming!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the prophet Isaiah urges us to rejoice because the glory and majesty of the Lord are coming. In the second reading, St. James admonishes us to establish ourselves for the coming of the Lord while noting that patience is key to a good Advent. The gosple reveals that haven worked tirelessly for the coming of Christ, John was imprisoned. As such, when he heard about the deeds of Christ, he had to send his disciples to ask for clarification if he was the Christ or they are to expect another. Today’s liturgy reminds us about the imperative of Christ’s coming and the need to do the needful.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today is Gaudete Sunday. Taken from Philippians 4:4-5, “Gaudete in Domino semper” (Rejoice in the Lord always), Gaudete comes from the first word in Latin of the Introit, the entrance antiphon at Mass. Such warm assurances position us for a better celebration of Advent as we await the fulfilment of God’s promises.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading, the prophet Isaiah (Is 35:1-6a.10) urges us to rejoice because the glory and majesty of the Lord are coming. He emphatically states “[we] shall obtain the joy and gladness” of the Lord and “[our] sorrow and sighing shall flee away.”

In the second reading, (James 5:7-10), St. James

admonishes us to establish ourselves for the coming of the Lord while noting that patience is key to a good Advent. He surmises: “As an example of suffering and patience, brethren, take the prophets who spoke in the name of the Lord.” He gives the example of the farmer to drive home his point on perseverance for the coming of Christ.

The gosple (Mat. 11:2-11) reveals that haven worked tirelessly for the coming of Christ, John was imprisoned. As such, when he heard about the deeds of Christ, he had to send his disciples to ask for clarification if he was the Christ or they are to expect another. The question is, how can the person who gave tax collectors, prostitutes, soldiers and other categories of sinners the baptism of repentance in preparation for the coming one, whom he claimed was mightier than he, whose sandals he was not worthy to untie turn around to ask if Jesus was indeed the Messiah? Well, Jesus does not give a direct answer: “Go and tell John what you hear and see: The blind receive their sight and the lame walk, lepers are cleansed and the deaf hear, and the dead are raised up, and the poor have good news preached to them. And blessed is he to who takes no offense at me.”

Pastoral Lessons

1. Be Hopeful: Amid the wilderness and the dry-lands of persecution, disease, sickness, death, poverty and economic malaise, the Prophet Isaiah assures that we should rejoice because our reality shall bring forth flowers and we shall rejoice.

2. Be Patient: In the face of a difficult spouse, children parents, St. James invites us to imitate the farmer by taking lessons in patience in the mould of the prophets who spoke in the name of the Lord.

3. Be Firm in Faith: Like John, when we are faced with trials, tribulations and temptations, we tend to ask “Is our God alive? “Are we in the right religion?” “Is God still on the throne?” – Notwithstanding concerns of food and drink, making material-ends meet, we are charged to be firmed faith trusting God with our lives.

4. Take No Offense: By telling the crowns “blessed is he to who takes no offense at me” Gaudete Sunday invites us to look for reasons to be happy during the yuletide season no matter what situation we are in.

5. Prepare for the Kingdom: By stating that of all men none is greater than John the baptist, of heaven is greater than he is “yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he is” Jesus reminds us that our spiritual preparation should go beyond Christmas unto God’s Kingdom.

Conclusion

We are challenged to blend the prophesy of the prophet Isaiah and the situation John the Baptist found himself with the testimony of Jesus for a proper understanding of this season. We live at a time when believers associate a true Church of God with miracles and no suffering. We are charged to look critically at the signs of time in the light of Christ’s coming. It amounts to a single narrative to see only the rosy side of life while turning a blind eye to the thorns as well. We urgently need the sign o Jonah – repentance; bearing in mind that our faith does not give us immunity to sin and suffering.

In conclusion, we have enough evidence that God is not done with us yet. Recession does not have the last word. Like Bishop Matthew Kukah would say, hope does not go into recession. We have no right to be angry with God in the wake of the current happenings in our country. Rather, God wants us to count our blessings as an evidence of his mighty works among us. May God help us to bear with the qualms of this present life as we await the coming of His Son, through Christ, Our Lord. Amen.