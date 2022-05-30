Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar fires Almeria to La Liga 2 triumph plus La Liga promotion

Super Eagles forward, Sadiq Umar, helped UD Almeria secure La Liga two victory in their draw against Leganés. Sadiq scored a crucial goal in the 53rd minute which helped the team neutralize Kenneth Omeruo’s leading goal. They finished on the same point of 81 as Real Valladolid and were crowned champions in La Liga two ahead of close rival Real Valladolid with the goals difference.

UD Almeria last played in the La Liga first division in the 2014-15 season, where they finished 19th. They have shown resilience this season, returning to La Liga division one after seven seasons in the second division.

Leganés were ahead by 2-1 in the first half through Kenneth Omeruo’s goal. Almeria responded through Sadiq Umar’s goals to level the game at 2-2. Real Valladolid who won their game against Huesca lost the league by five goals below Almeria.

Sadiq Umar finished his campaign with 18 goals in the league, four behind Borjan Baston of Real Oviedo, who had scored 8 penalties in this campaign.