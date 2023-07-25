Senegalese forward Ismail Sarr joins Marseille from Watford

Watford has confirmed the transfer of Senegalese forward Ismail Sarr from the club to Olympique de Marseille, where he had joined the Hornets from in 2019.

“Forward Ismaïla Sarr has completed a permanent transfer to French side Olympique de Marseille for an undisclosed fee, Watford FC confirms.”

The 25-year-old during his 4 years spell in Hertfordshire, made 131 appearances and has scored 34 times for the club.

Olumpique de Marseille also confirmed his acquisition.

“Olympique de Marseille today announced the signing of Ismaïla Sarr from Watford FC. The winger has signed for the club after passing his medical.”

The Saint-Louis native also won 54 caps for the Senegal national team at just 25 years of age—a country with which he lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.