Road To 2023: 21st-Century Mindset and Leadership by Example – Richard Odusanya.

Leadership is an art expressed by the demonstration of characters worthy of immitation, emulation and inspiration. It is neither a title nor a position. Part of being a successful leader is inspiring and motivating your team. It also involves developing your leadership skills and learning to actively lead by example, it helps you model effective ways for your team to make the most impact.

Everything you do as a leader could potentially be an example for your team. In the words of Winston Churchill an inspirational statesman, writer, orator and leader who led Britain to victory in the Second World War. “Continuous effort – not strength or intelligence – is the key to unlocking our potential.”

Instructively, through his inspiring leadership and indomitable moral and physical courage, Winston Churchill saved the world from the most evil regime in history – surely the mark of the greatest leader. He was a leader who demonstrated strong character and unimaginable magnitude of sense of purpose.

Similarly, General Maxwell D. Taylor a former United States of America Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), once said; “A reflective reading of history will show that no man ever rose to military greatness who could not convince his troops that he put them first, above all else.” Taylor’s position clearly validates the topic of leadership by example.

Therefore, as we approach the election year (2023), it has become imperative that we go for the very best, a 21st century digital mind; a 21st-century leader needs to be an inspiring visionary for the future. They should provide a goal and inspire others with their sense of purpose. Leaders need empathy and creativity to inspire, support and encourage their team members.

Most significantly, the 21st century has been characterized by constant change and disruption. During this period the world has reached milestones never achieved before in history, which have greatly influenced the way people work and live. The dotcom boom, technological innovations (personal computing, entertainment), invention of the smartphone, emergence of digital as a platform and the advent of social media are some of the groundbreaking events that have taken place in a short span of time.

They have significantly impacted how organizations work and how governments affairs are conducted globally, including international trade, economic transactions that are made between countries. This is the right time to wake up the sleeping giant, the world is waiting for us as the largest economy in Africa and the most populous black country. Arise and shine Nigeria.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS.

