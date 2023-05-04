Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and Chelsea’s ex goalkeeper, Peter Cech, are the recent legends to be knighted with the recognition of “Hall of Fame” by the English Premier League.

Rio who retired in July 2015 made 503 Premier League appearances, with most (455) coming for Manchester United. Rio won 6 Premier Leagues, one Champions League and a few other trophies during his active years of playing with Manchester United.

Peter Cech played actively with Chelsea and is recognized as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever grace the league. Peter made 443 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea and Arsenal, before he retired in 2019. Cech won every trophy during his years, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Peter Cech on Twitter:

“Thank you, @premierleague @Arsenal @ChelseaFC and all the fans for all the congratulations I have received. It’s the greatest honour to become a member of the Premier League Hall of Fame… Congratulations to @rioferdy5, Tony Adams, Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson for their…”

Rio Ferdinand on his official Facebook page:

“Proud is the first word that comes to mind, looking at all the greats that have been inducted already, so to be added to that list is a proud moment.

I had a motto growing up that said, “if I play one minute of professional football, then I would die a happy man.” Joining the Hall of Fame is the icing on the cake!

Thank you to everyone that voted, means the world to me and the family.”