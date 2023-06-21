Real Madrid unveil Joselu as a new addition to the club

Los Blancos yesterday did an official unveiling of Joselu as the club’s new addition.

Joselu who passed through the Real Madrid academy, returned to the club after failing to break into the team following his promotion to the senior team in 2011. Joselu who won his first major trophy with Spain on Sunday, has 58 goals in Spain, 22 in the Bundesliga and 10 in the Premier League.

“One of those great youth academy players returns, who has been nurtured in this house and who went on to build a brilliant career in football”, said Florentino Pérez.

Joselu was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player. The event took place at Real Madrid City and started with a video showing the best images of the forward. President Florentino Pérez then spoke: “All Madridistas are very happy today. One of those great youth academy players who have been nurtured in this house and who went on to build a brilliant career in the world of football is returning to Real Madrid. Welcome back to Real Madrid and to the excitement that awaits you with this badge, which is a very important part of your life”.

“You are one of our youth academy players who have been successful in the world of football, through your talent, your quality, and those values that have accompanied you throughout your career and that have no doubt helped you when you needed it most. Here, you have learnt something that no one who has been trained at Real Madrid ever forgets: never give up”.

Passion for Real Madrid

“Your goals, your hard work, your ambition, your character, have brought you back to Real Madrid. And I’m convinced that you’re going to help make us a better team, a team that you have also experienced in some of our great Champions League finals. Your passion for Real Madrid will be, along with the support of our fans, one of your greatest strengths in order to achieve the success that awaits you during one of the most exciting periods of your life”.

Joselu during his presentation said,

“Wearing the Real Madrid badge on my chest is the greatest honour”

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since the day I left. I’m very excited. I’d like to thank the president, Jose Angel and Carlo Ancelotti for their confidence. Wearing the Real Madrid badge on my chest is the greatest honour one can have. I’m going to give everything for it. Always and forever: Hala Madrid!”.

