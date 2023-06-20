Chelsea FC have announced the signing of Christopher Nkuku from RB Leipzig on a six year contract beginning from July 1.

“Chelsea is delighted to announce Christopher Nkunku will join the club from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season.”

Nkuku was voted Bundesliga player of 2022/23 season after netting 23 goals and providing 9 assists with RB Leipzig.

Nkunku is a graduate of the famed French national football academy at Clairefontaine and started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain. He made 78 first-team appearances and was involved in three Ligue 1 title wins and two Coupe de France triumphs before departing for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019.

It is in Germany that Nkunku built his reputation as one of the finest forwards in European football. He scored 35 goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign and was named Bundesliga Player of the Season and German PFA Player of the Season. The DFB-Pokal was also won.

‘I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,’ said Nkunku. ‘A big effort was made to bring me to the club, and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

‘Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.’

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said:

‘Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad.

‘He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.’

