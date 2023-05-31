Reaction as Kizz Daniel Hired his former Boss

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has disclosed that he hired Emperor Geezy, CEO of G-Worldwide, to run his own record company.

The “Buga” singer was previously signed to G-Worldwide, but the two parted ways over some contract provisions, and after departing, the musician founded Flyboy Inc. in 2017.

Kizz Daniel said that Emperor Geezy was hired to succeed him after he resigned as the label’s CEO.

During an interview with American On-Air-Personality’s Angela Yee Way Up podcast, he disclosed this.

Additionally, Kizz announced the signing of a new musician to his music company, Prime. He claimed that Flyboy Inc.’s goal is to develop and support talented African talents.

Remember that Kizz old employer at G-Worldwide Entertainment was Emperor Geezy? Kizz, a 2013 alumnus of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), was signed to his label by the CEO.

He departed the company in 2017 as a result of a well-publicized legal battle and contract dispute. Kizz Daniel replaced Kiss Daniel as his new name.

In the latest interview, Daniel confirmed that things have changed because his old boss is now working for his record label.

In addition, Kizz Daniel said that he had signed pryme, a new artist, to his label and described him as both a good artist and a member of his upcoming album.

