Afrocandy: How I Got Into Acting Adult Film

Judith Mazugwa popularly known as AfroCandy has recounted on how her journey to porn acting began and the expensive price she is paying for being a notorious Porn star. She lamented that her ex-husband abandoned her and her two daughters, and the only option to survive then was to go into porn acting.

She made this assertion in a video she released on her Instagram handle some days ago.

The US based already has the retirement plans of being a Veterinarian while still actively acting porn.

“My husband abandoned me and two daughters to our fate in America. I had to do what I had to do to survive in America. That was when I started this porn business because I needed to pay my bills. And in this business, once you start off you can’t dump it. I can’t even do any regular job now. Several times, I tried doing regular jobs but it didn’t work out. Before I went into porn business and music, I did a course on Medical Billing and Coding in the United States. When I completed my training which collided with the time I was having marital crisis I couldn’t obtain my licence.”

“I plan to end up as a veterinarian while becoming a veteran porn star. When I finally become a veterinary doctor, nobody can stop me from working on animals. But they are wasting time to release my license because they know that I am a porn star. That’s why I said earlier that there are some habits you cultivate that you can hardly abandon.” AfroCandy stated.

Share this post