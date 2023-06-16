Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

June 16, 2023
Randy Waldrum

Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

Finally, Randy Waldrum, the manager of the Super Falcons, has extended invitations to 23 players who will be representing Nigeria in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. The tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20, 2023, to August 20, 2023.

Also, The 11th time African Champions will open their campaign against Canada on 21st July as they will begin their voyage to their first World Cup.

Invited players include:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

In addition, Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (BarcelonFemininene, Spain); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France).

