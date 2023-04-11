Just 100 days to kick off the Australia/New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Super Falcons ran riot on New Zealand today in another preliminary test. The Falcons won their World Cup group opponent by 3-0 in Antalya.

The first half goal in the 34th minute from Captain Onome and a second-half strike from Jennifer and Oparanozie in the 48th and 94th minutes respectively were enough to help the Super Falcons through in the friendlies. Haiti pulled one back, ending the game at 2-1 in favor of the Falcons.

Nigeria is grouped with host nations Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland in Group B. They will play their first group stage game against Canada on July 21, 2023, at the Melbourne/Naarm stadium.