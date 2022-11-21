The Three Lions of England began their World Cup voyage with a terrific win over Iran with a 6-2 score result. The England team seeks their first World Cup since 1966 (56 years ago) which was the last time they won it. Lately, the Three Lions have been close to laying their hands on a major trophy after finishing as runner-up in the 2020 UEFA European Championship and finishing third place in the UEFA Nations League under the guidance of Gareth Southgate.

Southgate opted for a line of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka at the frontline. In the midfield, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount mounted the midfield. While in the defence were Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, John Stone and Luke Shaw. Jordan Pickford was the man who started from the goalpost.

Match Analysis:

35th minute: Borussia Dortmund talisman Jude Bellingham struck in England’s first World Cup match via a resplendent assist from Manchester United’s left-back Luke Shaw, who happens to be the only left-back option in the English World Cup squad.

43rd minute: it was Saka and Maguire’s connection at this moment. Saka scored England’s second goal via a Manchester United Captain’s assist. England extends the lead at this point to 2-0.

45th minute: Raheem Sterling extended the lead to 3-0 scoring in the first minute of added time before half-time.

62nd minute: Saka completed a brace, helping England reach a 4-0 lead. This time he was assisted by Raheem, which means both players have had hands in two each.

65th minute: FC Porto forward Teremi Mehdi helped Iran reduce the goal deficit to 4-1 scoring Iran’s first goal.

75′ Marcus Rashford who came in as a substitute for Saka had his first goal via captain Kane’s assist.

90′ Callum Wilson assisted Jack Grealish who scored England’s sixth goal.

90+12′ Teremi helped Iran in scoring their second from the spot kick and eventually ended the game on 6-2.

In the first half, England had control of the possession by 82% as against the 18% Iran had. In the second half, the possession was reduced to 73% as against 27 for Iran.

England has taken the advantage of this colossal win to move up to the top of Group B. The group will be decided after the game between the Netherlands and Senegal is finished.