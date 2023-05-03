According to Bleachers Report Football, Argentine Captain and PSG forward, Lionel Messi has been suspended by the club after the 35 years old skipped training to embark on an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi played the entire 90 minutes during their league game and lost to Lorient at the Parc Des Prince by 1-3 on Sunday.

Lionel Messi has scored 15 league goals and 15 assists this season for the league leaders. Before PSG was eliminated from the Champions League, he had 4 goals and 4 assists.