President Buhari Hails Super Eagles’ Inspiring Start At Afcon

President Muhammadu Buhari commends the Super Eagles of Nigeria for an impressive start at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, defeating a formidable opponent, Egypt 1-0, in their group stage encounter.

The President strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians, that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon is a foretaste of what to expect from the dedicated team as they square up against other opponents in the tournament.

The President urges the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to keep their eyes on the ball, remain good ambassadors on and off the field, and give loyal fans and all Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.

President Buhari assures the team of his unflinching support as they soar like an eagle to write another chapter in the annals of Nigeria’s rich football history.