Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Twenty-Ninth Sunday of the Year – October 16, 2022.

Readings: Ex 17:8-13; Responsorial Psalm Ps 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8; 2 Tm 3:14-4:2 & Gospel Luke 18:1-8.

Theme: Pray Until Something Happens (PUSH)

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading reveals how the hand of Moses became weary when the people of Israel were fighting the Amalekites. It narrates how Aaron and Hur held Moses’ hands up to ensure victory. In the second reading, St. Paul reminds Timothy and indeed all Christians to keep to the truth. Jesus reveals how the widow kept going to this judge who neither feared God nor man. He had no option than to grant her desires. Today’s liturgy pushes us to be persistent by praying until something happens.

Introduction

Dearly beloved in Christ, today our readings for this Sunday challenge us on the need for perseverance and synergy as people of God on mission. This reflection is weaved around Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s popular slogan: “Pray Until Something Happens” (PUSH).

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Ex 17:8-13) reveals how the hand of Moses became weary when the people of Israel were fighting the Amalekites. It narrates how Aaron and Hur held Moses’ hands up to ensure victory. We are told that as long as Aaron and Hur held Moses’ hands up, God granted victory to his people. The reading points to perseverance as a recipe for petitioning heaven for our needs and the needs of the world.

In the second reading, (2 Tm 3:14-4:2) St. Paul reminds Timothy and indeed all Christians to keep to the truth they have been taught. He reveals that the Holy Scriptures contains the truth of the faith and wisdom of salvation noting that all scripture is inspired and profitable for refuting error, guiding people’s lives, teaching them to be holy. He encourages preaches of the gospel to be faithful stewards of God who are called to preach God’s word to refute falsehood, correct error, call to obedience even as they are patient in teaching.

The gospel (Luke 18:1-8) reading narrates the parable of the ruthless judge and the widow. Jesus reveals how the widow kept going to this Judge who neither feared God nor man. But since she kept pestering him, he had no option than to grant her desires. In like manner, he insisted that God would see justice done to those who call on him day and night. And he ask, when God comes, will he find any faith on earth?

Pastoral Lessons

1. Give Shared-Responsibility a Chance: Aaron and Hur can be described as members of the laity who are called to be collaborators in the evangelising mission of the Church – therefore, as co-heirs of God’s kingdom, the lay faithful are urged to hold the hand of Moses by being partners in progress through shared-responsibility.

2. Respect Religious Leaders: As a people, we are urged to see the Moses motif in our Church leaders and pray for them so as to be the ministers of God they are called to be.

3. Practise Perseverance: Our first reading prepares us for the message of the gospel wherein the parable of the wicked Judge and the distressed widow point to perseverance in prayer as a recipe for all Christians who are called to be persistent in seeking, asking and knocking.

4. Be Faithful Stewards: In the second reading (2 Tm 3:14-4:2), we are also called to be faithful stewards of God as we offer our prayerful sentiments to him.

5. Develop Skills for Prayer: We are challenged to develop adequate skills for prayer such as sufficient preparation like the people of Israel did in facing the Amalekites, custody of the eyes to ward off distraction, requisite alertness to maintain certain decorum for the encounter, reliance on the Holy Spirit as energizer and patronizing the sacraments for spiritual fortification.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading reveals how the hand of Moses became weary when the people of Israel were fighting the Amalekites.

2. It narrates how Aaron and Hur held Moses’ hands up to ensure victory.

3. In the second reading, St. Paul reminds Timothy and indeed all Christians to keep to the truth.

4. Jesus reveals how the widow kept going to this judge who neither feared God nor man.

5. He had no option than to grant her desires.

Conclusion

The message of St. Paul in the second is apt for a reflection on perseverance in prayer: “Be persistent whether it is convenient or inconvenient; convince, reprimand, encourage through all patience and teaching.” Rather than seeing the lay faithful as rivals or “junior folks,” Pastors of souls are reminded of the demands of the Second Vatican Council namely, collaborative ministry which favours synergy between the clergy and the laity.

It is often said, “The teacher is always silent when the student is taking examinations.” As such, when things are tough, we should ask the Holy Spirit for assistance; to help us endure. The question of Jesus in the gospel, “When God comes, will he find any faith on earth?” should always propel us to hold on to the end. May our perseverance win us our lives. Have a terrific week ahead!