Police Re-arrest 21-Year Old Girl Released Last Week After 9 Months In Detention

Miss Gloria Okorie who was released last week after being detained since mid-2021 for allegedly being involved in terrorism and being a spy for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been rearrested.

Ms Glory was accused of terrorism by IGP IRT team led by embattled police officer, Abba Kyari and also alleged to be a member of IPOB and a girlfriend to one of the kingpins of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri, a.k.a “Onye Army”.

She was however released last week Wednesday after spending over 9 months in Police detention

Ms Glory was rearrested on Thursday when she went to a bank in Owerri to conduct some transactions, by the Divisional Police Officer, Shell Camp Division, Owerri.

The Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma disclosed this in an interview with TNC correspondent on Thursday.

According to the RULAAC boss, Ms Glory’s account had been flagged for the initial offences she was charged with, and when she came to access the account, the Bank alerted the Police and she was picked up.

“Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC just received information that One Gloria Okorie was arrested today when she went to a bank in Owerri.

“Recall that Gloria only just last week regained her freedom after she was arrested on June 17, 2021, by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and was granted bail by an Abuja High Court after more than 7 months in unlawful detention.

“We understand that she went to the bank to access her account, apparently her account had been flagged and this has not been removed.

“So the bank alerted the Police and she was picked up, since morning,” he revealed.

Nwanguma revealed that the uncle to Ms Glory had provided the Police with court documents including her bail order, yet the DPO has refused to release her.

“Ms Glory’s Uncle said he has provided the police with documents from the court, including her bail order, but the DPO refused to release her, even after she spoke with the IPO in Abuja and he advised that they should release Glory.

“We request that the DPO orders her release and save the poor girl further trauma.

“If she fails, we will have no other option than to escalate the matter to the Police hierarchy because it will be in violation of the orders of the court,” Nwanguma concluded.