A mild drama ensued on Monday, at the premises of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari, Abuja, as the factional Chairman, of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, was arrested by the Nigerian police.

The arrest followed a complaint by the prosecution lawyer, CSP Ezekiel Rinamsomte, that Njoku, prior to the commencement of the criminal case filed against him, had verbally threatened him as counsel in the matter.

He told Justice Mohammed Madugu shortly after the case was about to be adjourned.

He said the complaint had already been lodged at the Bwari Divisional Police Station.

My lord, this morning when I came to the court, he (Njoku) saw me, waved his hand at me and said prosecutor how are you and we shook hands.”

I did not even recognise him because there is nothing personal between me and him.

“The next thing this man started telling me was that he was going to send calamity upon calamities upon my family; that members of my family will be dying and that he would deal with me.

Justice Madugu, who hinted that he had already closed proceeding on the suit, however asked Njoku, who was standing in the dock with his co-defendant, on what happened.

Responding, the APGA factional chairman admitted exchanging pleasantries with Rinamsomte earlier in the day.

But he denied the allegations that he threatened the prosecutor.

“My lord, I only said that anybody in this case, who lied against me to go to jail or send anyone to prison by telling lie, calamity will befall that person,” he said.

It was gathered that at the commencement of trial, the prosecutor sought to withdraw the amended charge filed against Njoku and his co-defendant, Chukwuemeka Nwoga.

And after it was not opposed by the defence counsel, Panam Ntui, Justice Madugu, granted the prayer, and the 1st prosecution witness, Godwin Odu, the Deputy National Secretary of APGA, gave his testimony.

The judge, consequently, adjourned the matter until April 27 for trial continuation after Ntui cross-examined the PW1.

Njoku, in an interview with newsmen shortly after the proceeding, said Rinamsomte’s allegations against him was baseless.

“The prosecutor made a terrible claim against me and he has already brought policemen to arrest me. That is their Option B.

“That I said I killed Onyechi Ikpeazu’s daughter; that I said he will die, that I said I am a very dangerous man; that he has gone and brought the police to arrest me and face charges,” he said.