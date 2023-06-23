Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Phyna Calls Out Multichoice: “They Took Off Where I Was Body-Shamed”

Phyna Calls Out Multichoice: “They Took Off Where I Was Body-Shamed”

Augustina John June 23, 2023 0
In response to the controversy the episode has caused online, Phyna claimed Multichoice had wronged her because ChiChi was the one who initially criticized and body shamed her

Ijeoma Otabor aka Phyna, the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate who won, claims that scenes from her altercation with fellow ex-housemate Chichi were cut from the reality program.

In last night’s Reunion episode, Phyna revealed the information.

Phyna and ChiChi got into a physical altercation on Thursday’s program over ChiChi’s assertions that she is the oldest among the BBNaija Season 7 Housemates.

In addition, Phyna said that ChiChi left her husband and children behind in Benin, where one of them allegedly perished.

She claims that the organizers removed several of the instances in which ChiChi called her foul names and voiced death wishes.

She had this to say: “They took off where I was body-shamed called saggy breasts and shapeless.

“They took away where I was called wombless and abortionist, they took away where I was called a junky, a drug addict that deals on crack, they took away where I wished death.

“They took away where I was called a man snatcher. The day I and they jumped to Day 2 for my own clap back, God of Phyna where are you?

“They took away all her insults to me unprovoked.. me Phyna I nor even reply one… time will tell.”

The big big brother reunion through which Phyna Calls Out Multichoice is presently showing on DSTV, and most of the housemates take advantage of the occasion to voice their grievances, as well as to reveal secrets to one another and call pals they had a falling out with.

 

