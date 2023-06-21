Yvonne Nelson reveals how she was offered $5000 as compensation after a failed sex attempt

Ghanian and Nollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson, has disclosed her fascinating experience with a powerful Nigerian Monarch who attempted to have sexual escapades with her in her recently released book titled “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”

In her book, Yvonne, while reminiscing on her visit to Nigeria, narrated her horrendous experience with an old Nigeria King. She was on a mission to kick off a glaucoma foundation as at that period, so a potential donor was already available in Nigeria. She embarked on the trip to Nigeria and thereafter boarded another plane to meet with the Nigerian King.

In her narration, she explained the difficult route it took her to meet with the king.

“One had to go through several halls before coming face-to-face with the ruler. Wait here. Come here. Go there. These were the instructions I heard until I met the powerful ruler, who was not so powerful in physique. He was a frail old man who looked like someone who could not survive another five years. The inner court I was ushered in to meet him had a magnificent royal bed, where he beckoned me to join him. Whatever the intermediary had told me did not happen.”

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Upon reflecting on her encounter, Yvonne confidently stated that the Governor anticipated her awareness of the reasons behind her invitation. However, the situation became convoluted when she refused to comply with his sexual advances.

“It seemed, like the governor, this old man expected me to know why I was there. He expected me to go ahead and act on cue.”

Mentally, she had “prepared to resist anything untoward, and his attitude fortified my resolve even more.”

“When he asked me to join him on the bed, I wondered what he needed me there for. At his age, what was he up to? I didn’t move. And when he realized he had made a wrong choice, he dismissed me.”

In anger, the King discharged and her and paid her the sum of $5000 as a compensation fee.

“He gave the man who took me there a wad of dollar notes, who then gave me a share of $5000 as compensation for travelling to see the king.”

Share this post