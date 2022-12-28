As part of efforts to increase efficiency, the Oyo State government has backed the Federal Government’s intention to concession airports across the nation.

The state’s governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, stated that all available investments should be made in the crucial high-end infrastructures because they are essential to each state’s economic development.

At the recent 40th anniversary celebration of the Ibadan Airport, Makinde declared that Oyo State would support the airport’s concession “should it get included among airports for concession.”

Remember that the Federal Government started looking into concessioning airports in 2016 and that they started with the major four in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

As a companion facility to Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, Makinde claimed that the state government has been committed to the extension and development of the Ibadan airport in the meantime.

The government had donated a fire truck, a service vehicle, and the building of a 500,000 liter aviation fuel storage and distribution facility, among other things, at various points in time.

The access road to the airport is another priority. “Getting a taxi from this airport has always been difficult before we came into administration,” Makinde remarked. As a result of the low traffic, taxis are frequently difficult to find (air passengers).

But let me assure you right now that there will always be a public bus running from here to the bus terminal, and it will be reasonably priced as well, as soon as we finish building the Iwo Road bus terminal.

“Another vision we have for this airport is ease of getting in and out of this airport and also to attract others to come and use the Airport. And that is why the road from the airport to Ajia, with a spur to Amuloko, is supposed to target people from Ijebu-ode and Ijebu-igbo to use the airport.”

“Once that road is completed, people from Ijebu-Ode will only take about 35 minutes of travel time to get here. Also, we are collaborating with the Osun State government to fix the Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo road, which is the shortest distance between Osogbo and here. Rather than Osogbo people trying to travel down to Akure, they can come to Ibadan Airport. So, they are being targeted as well,” Makinde said.

He reaffirmed that the airport continues to be crucial to Oyo State’s economic development plan and that they will work together with the Federal Airport Authorities of Nigeria (FAAN) to maintain it.

“This is supposed to be an alternative airport to Lagos. As a government, we will continue to support the expansion of the airport and if, by any chance, they list Ibadan Airport as one of the airports to be concessioned, be sure that the Oyo State government will go for it,” Makinde said.

Adenike Aboderin spoke on behalf of Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director and Chief Executive of FAAN, who thanked the governor and his cabinet for their enormous contributions to the improvement of the airport.

He reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to the state government and promised to maintain working hard while relying on everyone’s continued support.