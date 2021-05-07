122 views | Uche Nworah | May 7, 2021
I am going to bed tonight, Friday, 30th April, 2021, a happy man.
Earlier today, we witnessed the successful test landing of 4 aircrafts at Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, Umueri. 2 of the aircrafts, commercial planes belong to Air Peace airlines, owned by Chief Allen Onyema, Ide Ihiala, while the other two were private jets that brought guests to the event. One of the private jets belong to Okija, Anambra state -born billionaire, Chief Ernest Obiejesi (Obi Jackson), who was also on board.
It was on this same ground, sometime in 2017 that we came for the flag-off of the airport construction. However, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with a Chinese firm could not be consummated for several reasons. I was part of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) team that covered that event.
Governor Willie Obiano, being a man of his words, and having promised Ndi Anambra an airport didn’t want to go back on his promise.
With his team, Governor Willie Obiano went back to the drawing board and hatched an audacious plot to still deliver on his airport promise. Construction started in January 2020. The construction took place night and day, and with the lockdown and challenges with supply chain, the team sourced materials locally, and did most of the steel fabrications in Aba.
While the construction was going on, away from the sight of the people, without any media coverage as directed by the governor, many not knowing, labelled the Anambra airport project as ‘audio’, non existent. But those who knew knew. It was a closely guarded secret.
Governor Willie Obiano had always told his team to always have their eyes on the ball, assuring in private that he would complete the airport project on time, without borrowing any money, so as not to encumber the next government. He also said that he would deliver on other signature projects his administration started, including the 10,000 capacity Awka International Conference Centre, the Awka City Stadium and others.
Proudly, today, Friday, 30th April, 2021, Governor Obiano triumphantly led everyone out; members of his government, Ndi Igwe and other stakeholders, Ndi Anambra and friends of Ndi Anambra to the same grounds many had written off, to witness the landing of the test flights. Many are now describing this feat as the Umueri Airport Miracle.
We thank Almighty God who made all this possible.
Just like Governor Obiano has variously said, let history be kind to him and his government.
On a personal note, I feel elated, being also part of the ABS crew that covered the test landing of the planes today. The joy of seeing it happen with my ‘two naked’ or ‘korokoro’ eyes is indescribable. Please, do not mind my wild jubilation when the planes landed, one after the other.
God bless Anambra state.
Nworah is Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS). (uchenworah@yahoo.com)
Remember me