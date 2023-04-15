A National Youth Service Corps member in Oyo State, Ukanwa Ikechukwu, was on Friday arraigned in an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court for allegedly swindling a police officer of N235,000. He was charged with false pretense and theft.

Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Ukenwa on December 4, 2022, around noon with intent to defraud allegedly obtained N235,000 from ACP Modupe Okpaleke.

Omilana said Ukenwa, who studied physiotherapy and was attached to the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, collected N235,000 from Okpaleke and fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

The police said that ACP Okpaleke while seeking medical solutions to her leg problem at the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, was introduced to Ukenwa, who recommended that she buys a bicycle.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Magistrate M. I. Giwa-Babalola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.