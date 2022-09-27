Awka

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command on Monday said it has cleared three companies out of the thirteen private security companies, it apprehended its personnel and stopped their operations in the state.

The arrest followed a raid earlier this month nu operatives of the command, on some of the private security outfits across the State.

Announcing the clearance today at the State Command Headquarters, Awka after reviewing the activities of the Command, the Anambra State NSCDC Commandant, Isidore Chukwudi Chikere, commended the efforts of registered Private Guard Companies in intelligence gathering.

He warned prospective private security operators to be law abiding in the quest for establishing any security outfit, in as much as their desire is geared towards national peace and security in the country.

“After extensive investigation the Corps launched to ascertain the correct position of the thirteen companies, three of them namely, St. Christopher Security, Accurate Security and Halogen Security, were able to perfect their operational documents in the State, hence the clearance by the command for them to continue with their services,” Chikere announced.

He said as further investigation continues, the remaining private security outfits who were not able to follow strict compliance with the laid down rules and regulations governing the establishment of Private Guard Companies, will surely have their day in court.

The NSCDC State helmsman added that the Corps and Government cannot allow those who are not qualified to reap the benefits of Registered Private Security Practitioners, to continue with their illegality.

“Registering and running a private security company in Nigeria demands strict compliance with the laid down rules and regulations.

“The slightest departure from the established regulations could lead to the deregistration of the company or revocation of licence to operate.

“Therefore, it is strongly advisable for prospective companies to retain the services of a legal practitioner to assist them with issues of regulatory compliance and filling of annual returns/report with the appropriate agencies,” he said.

According to Chikere, apart from regulating and overseeing the private security industry, the NSCDC is the source of “disciplinary practices” against the private security Company by ensuring that self-regulation does not affect end-user/client industry standards.