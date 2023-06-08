Need to Create Equal Social, Educational Opportunities for Anambra Children, Now Most imperative- Mrs Soludo

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo, says it is important to grow a fertile socio-academic environment that gives Anambra children an equal opportunity to live their potentials.

Mrs Soludo who stated this on Thursday in Awka, explained that her husband’s administration has already come up with strategic roadmaps for stronger social structure and policies that support the aspirations of the Anambra child.

According to the governor’s wife, Anambra State boasts of abundance of young untapped potentials, with each child blessed with enormous talent waiting to be explored rightly and showcased to the world.

“What every child needs, is the right environment supported by education and socio-economic incentives,” she posited.

Mrs Soludo however observed that governments and stakeholders must come up with smart socio-economic policies, driven by the will to motivate each child and stir up their dreams.

She stated that a direct approach must also be engaged to tackle increasing cases of drug abuse among school children and youths.

In her words; “We can no longer continue to live in denial of any sort, be it the dangers of drug abuse, cultism and other vices staring us in the face, or the failure of the society especially the parents in giving our children the best home training an upbringing that will enable them withstand societal pressure.

“There is however hope for our future, if we can begin today to explore, both as governments and as stakeholders, pragmatic steps to address these challenges that inhibit our children’s positive development.”

The Anambra governor’s wife also explained that the present administration in the state has made significant progress on infant health, improved education, nipping child abuse and forced labour, child marriage, checkmating child trafficking cases, and taking children who should be in classes off the streets.

She also noted that being one of the first states in Nigeria to pass the child rights act into law, Anambra State is taking strict measures to ensure that every child is not just protected but given the right platform to live and succeed.

Mrs Soludo, who is a child advocate, also encouraged parents to take child upbringing seriously, as it is one of most critical factors in the progress and health of any society.

