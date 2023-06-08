Red Cross To Donate Cash, Water Boreholes To 500 Flood-Affected Households in Anambra

Red Cross Donate Cash and Water Boreholes

Nigerian Red Cross Society International has pledged to support flood victims in Anambra State

The flood victims, which included about 500 households, were to receive the sum of N30,000 each, and drilling of water boreholes in the affected communities.

The organization, led by Engr. Kingsley Okoye disclosed this during a visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Zone 13 Police headquarters, Ukpo, AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh.

Okoye said the visit was to establish synergy with the Nigeria Police Force on security situation, security assessment and flood ligament in the State.

He informed the Police that the targeted areas for their operations are Anambra East, Anambra West, and Ogbaru Local Government Areas which were devastated by flood.

“We’re going to support the flood victims which affected about five hundred households, with the sum of N30,000.00 each, and drilling of water boreholes will be carried out in the affected communities,” he said.

Receiving the team on behalf of AIG, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Zonal Criminal Investigations Department, DCP Umar Mohammed assured the team of maximum support in the area of security.

He guaranteed them that the State Commissioner of Police would engage with the team for further on-the-ground security emplacements towards the achievement of their laudable efforts.

Seven local government areas in Anambra are usually affected by flooding, which has now become an annual occurrence.

They include Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Ekwusigo, Ayamelum, and Ihiala.

According to official statistics from the International Organization for Migration, IOM, Nigeria, 35,074 individuals in 6,980 households were affected by the floods last year.

Anambra East LGA recorded the highest number of affected persons with 15,421 individuals or 44 per cent of the affected population in the State. Anambra East was followed by Ogbaru LGA with 6,413 individuals or 18 per cent of the affected population.

Meanwhile, Onitsha North LGA had the least number of affected individuals. All affected persons in Onitsha North (1,106 individuals) were displaced from Anambra West LGA and are currently hosted in Crowther Memorial Primary School.

Ninety-two per cent (92%) of the houses of the affected population were either partially damaged (73%) or completely damaged (19%).

Share this post