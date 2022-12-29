Urge Buhari to foil criticism by replacing Onochie and Chief Ogbuku

Notable South-South leaders on Wednesday scolded the Representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu.

They also described his comment on the appointment of Chairman and Managing Director for the Niger Delta Commission (NDDC) as ‘’an attack on oil producing areas, classic example of conceit and proposal of anarchy’’.

‘’The NDDC Act is sound on the establishment of a governing body. To abandon it is unthinkable’’

In a statement read aloud to journalists in Abuja by the Chairman of the South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the leaders said it would be a disaster to the oil producing areas if President Muhammadu Buhari is diverted by Kalu and his co-travellers from the provisions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act 2000.

‘’The chairman must be an indigene of oil producing area and the office rotated amongst the member states of the Commission in the following alphabetical order. (a) Abia State; (b) Akwa-Ibom State; (c) Bayelsa State; (d) Cross-River State; (e) Delta State; (f) Edo State; (g) Imo State; (h) Ondo State; and (i) Rivers State. Also, the Managing Director, and two Executive Directors must also be indigenes of oil producing areas starting with the member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and rotated amongst member states in the order of production’’ the leaders stated.

At a conference to set the matter straight with the press, the leaders denounced Kalu as the greatest enemy of the oil producing areas and the most pronounced foe of President Buhari.

The zonal leaders praised Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ajayi Boroffice,(Ondo North); Ayo Akinuelure (Ondo South) and Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South) for rejecting the Ondo State nominee, Charles Ogunmola .

‘’We consider the decision of the governor and the good people of Ondo State splendid. It is the only way to bring political cabals to their senses’’

Principally, the leaders urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to tread the disastrous path charted by Kalu but to explore paths to better and perhaps to cure fundamental problems in the oil rich region.

They urged Buhari to take steps to foil criticism by replacing Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbuku with Itsekiri indigenes.

Itsekiri Leaders of Thought and Omadino Unity Forum representatives, Chief Edward Ekpoko, Engineer Victor Wood and Mr. Edward Omagbemi are seeking an order quashing the nomination of Onochie and Ogbuku as NDDC Chairman and Managing Director.

They are also seeking a declaration that the nomination of Onochie, who hails from a non-oil producing area in Delta State as Chairman of NDDC and Chief Samuel Ogbuku, who hails from Bayelsa State as Managing Director of NDDC by President Buhari is unlawful for being contrary to the intent and purpose of NDDC Act.

‘’It is the turn of the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality of Delta State to produce the Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission’’ the leaders said.