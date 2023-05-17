N212.4m Fraud: Will Mansur Mashi Be Found Guilty? Court to Deliver Judgment June 15

Francis Francis May 17, 2023 0

Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna has reserved judgment in the case of alleged N212.4m fraud involving a serving House of Representatives member representing Mashi Dutsi federal constituency, Mansur Ali Mashi for June 15 and 16, 2023.

The fate of Mansur Mashi, a member of the House of Representatives, will be decided on June 15 when the Federal High Court in Kaduna delivers judgment in his N212.4 million fraud case.

Mashi is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly Fraud in obtaining a loan facility to the tune of N212.4m (Two Hundred and Twelve Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty Two Naira) only from Sterling bank using fictitious companies. He was docked alongside four bank officials, Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu, Hassan Usman (deceased).

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
Trending
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

N212.4m Fraud
N212.4m Fraud

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the matter consequently proceeded to trial.

This case has suffered so many setbacks due to elevation and retirement of the trial judges.

In the course of trial, the prosecution called six witnesses.

In yesterday’s proceedings, counsel to the parties, Douglas I. Gift for the prosecution and A.D Umar for the defendants , adopted their final written addresses.

Consequently, Justice Shuaibu adjourned the matter till June 15 and 16, 2023 for judgment.

The case has been going on for over two years. In December 2022, the court ordered the EFCC to provide Mashi with access to his bank records.

The EFCC complied with the order, but Mashi’s lawyers have argued that the records are incomplete.

Francis Francis

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

EFCC Presents First Witness in Trial of Ondo State Assembly Speaker, Two Others

Merit Ugolo May 19, 2023 0

Akpan, two others bring shame to Akwa Ibom State University

Merit Ugolo May 19, 2023 0
Student Landed in Court

Student Landed in Court for stealing aunt’s money

Kunle Dada May 18, 2023 0
Jos based mechanic

Jos based mechanic Jailed for intimidation

Kunle Dada May 18, 2023 0
Imo Kingpin

Anambra Joint Security Forces Kill Dreaded Imo Kingpin, 4 Other Trans-border Kidnappers

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 11, 2023 0
Bitcoin Scam

Bitcoin Scam: Suspect dupes victims from 13 countries to the tune of $769,263

Kunle Dada May 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Gideon Orkar

It’s Immoral To Honour Major Gideon Orkar – MURIC to Ortom

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Onitsha General Hospital

Fed Govt Upgrades Onitsha General Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0
Sack Alex Otti

JUST IN: It’s Laughable, Only An Election Tribunal Can Sack Alex Otti – LP

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Rescue 2 Missing US Consulate Staff

BREAKING: US Consulate Staff Rescued

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0