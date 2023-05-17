N212.4m Fraud: Will Mansur Mashi Be Found Guilty? Court to Deliver Judgment June 15

Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna has reserved judgment in the case of alleged N212.4m fraud involving a serving House of Representatives member representing Mashi Dutsi federal constituency, Mansur Ali Mashi for June 15 and 16, 2023.

The fate of Mansur Mashi, a member of the House of Representatives, will be decided on June 15 when the Federal High Court in Kaduna delivers judgment in his N212.4 million fraud case.

Mashi is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly Fraud in obtaining a loan facility to the tune of N212.4m (Two Hundred and Twelve Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty Two Naira) only from Sterling bank using fictitious companies. He was docked alongside four bank officials, Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu, Hassan Usman (deceased).

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the matter consequently proceeded to trial.

This case has suffered so many setbacks due to elevation and retirement of the trial judges.

In the course of trial, the prosecution called six witnesses.

In yesterday’s proceedings, counsel to the parties, Douglas I. Gift for the prosecution and A.D Umar for the defendants , adopted their final written addresses.

Consequently, Justice Shuaibu adjourned the matter till June 15 and 16, 2023 for judgment.

The case has been going on for over two years. In December 2022, the court ordered the EFCC to provide Mashi with access to his bank records.

The EFCC complied with the order, but Mashi’s lawyers have argued that the records are incomplete.

