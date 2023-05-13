NDLEA, Customs vow to help EFCC fight corruption 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and the Nigeria Customs Service have assured of more collaboration with the Economic and Financial; Crimes Commission, EFCC, in fighting economic crimes and corruption.

The heads of the two agencies in Borno State gave the assurance when they received the Commander of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE I Oshodi Johnson who paid them a courtesy visit in Maiduguri.

In his remark, Johnson said he was delighted to be at the NDLEA office and harped on the need to sustain the existing robust relationship between the two agencies.

According to him, the NDLEA usually handed over suspected internet fraudsters arrested in some part of the country to the Commission for investigation and possible prosecution.

“The fight against money laundering and narcotics must be sustained in this part of the country and the offences have assumed a disturbing and alarming dimension”, Johnson said.

The Borno State Commandant of the NDLEA Joseph Icha who appreciated Johnson for the visit also echoed his support toward actualising the mandate of the EFCC by exposing corrupt activities.

While at the Customs House, Maiduguri on Thursday, May 11, 2023 the Zonal Johnson sought for more collaboration and assured the Comptroller of the EFCC resolve to fight economic sabotage in all ramifications..

While thanking the Zonal Commander for the visit, the Area Comptroller, Baffa Musa Dambam assured the EFCC of his Services continued support and collaboration.

According to him, smuggling activities carried out by some individuals fail under economic crimes, and as such, the EFCC based on its mandate can come in for proper investigation and prosecution of offenders.

Johnson was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, ACE I Obiageli Okechuku.