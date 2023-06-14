Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » My daughter, nephew, niece got bullied in school because of me – Davido

My daughter, nephew, niece got bullied in school because of me – Davido

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed the negative aspect of his being famous. He said those close to him especially his children, nieces, and nephews are bullied because of him.

During a podcast episode on ABtalks, David said fame has its good and bad parts. The Afro beat star asserted that, with his fame he gets anything he wants, conversely, it gets stressful too because it affects the private aspect of his life and family.

He said, “I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame. I mean it has its good and bad parts. I get anything I want with this face and with this smile but it gets stressful too cos it affects the private aspect of my life and my family.

“Like my dad will just send me something on the blog, like ‘what’s this?’, and I am like, ‘it’s a lie, don’t worry about that.’

“And even things I do affect my family. Anything I do as Davido will affect my family just like my sister had to move her kids out of some school because everyone knew this is Davido’s nephew and niece and it was weird because of how people treated them, so now they are in different schools, and when they know they are related to me, it is always crazy.

“My daughter was even getting bullied in school cos she was my daughter….so fame has good sides but also bad sides.”

