Davido’s revelation over the death of his son

The musician is still grieving the loss of his son Ifeanyi.

The legendary musician from Nigeria, Davido, has opened up about how he is adjusting to the untimely death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

On June 12, 2023, the musician talked openly about the crippling melancholy that has overtaken him ever since Ifeanyi’s tragic passing in a podcast interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.

Ifeanyi’s terrible drowning in a pool at Davido’s house in Lagos on October 30, 2022, was the unfortunate episode.

The artist has been able to find comfort in his songs despite the enormous pain. Timeless, his eagerly awaited album, was the result of him pouring his feelings into it. It surprised many who were anticipating melancholy songs by providing upbeat and energizing tracks.

Davido admitted that, despite putting on a strong face, he still sobs every morning over the death of his kid.

He said, “Even though you can’t see it, I miss him every day. Tears roll down my cheeks every morning.”

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner accepts his duty to his loved ones, especially Ifeanyi’s mother, despite his personal struggles.

He is aware of the necessity to maintain his strength for them as well as for his devoted followers everywhere. Davido said, “My son is keeping an eye on me. I have to be a source of strength for the world in addition to supporting his mother, which is my first responsibility.

The musician claimed to take solace in the idea that Ifeanyi and his deceased mother are blissfully dancing together in heaven.

He credits his unwavering faith in God for helping him overcome his sadness, saying: “People witnessing my recovery journey see that it’s God’s doing. My wife and I relied on faith, and God proved His existence.”

View the complete interview here:

WHO IS IFEANYI ADELEKE:

Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke was the first son of Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido and Chef Chi, also known as Chioma Rowland.

He is also Davido’s third child; the musician is the father of Imade, Hailey, and Davidson, who are his other three children from three other women.

Ifeanyi Adeleke, who was born on October 20, 2019, is the sole child of famed chef Chioma Rowland and the first son of Davido.

Because of his father’s dual citizenship, he was born in London, United Kingdom, but he is also an American citizen.

On October 20, 2019, Ifeanyi Adeleke was born. Before his untimely demise, he was 3 years old.

Share this post